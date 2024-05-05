BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana got its third addition via the transfer portal this weekend on Sunday afternoon. UMass transfer linebacker Nahji Logan announced his commitment to Indiana on social media late Sunday afternoon. After spending the first four seasons of his collegiate career, Logan has at least one year of eligibility remaining.

