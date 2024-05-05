UMass transfer linebacker Nahji Logan commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana got its third addition via the transfer portal this weekend on Sunday afternoon.
UMass transfer linebacker Nahji Logan announced his commitment to Indiana on social media late Sunday afternoon.
After spending the first four seasons of his collegiate career, Logan has at least one year of eligibility remaining.
Throughout four seasons at UMass, Logan appeared in 39 career games for the Minutemen.
Logan didn't begin to see regular and consistent playing time until the 2022 season. He appeared in 12 games for the Minutemen, tallying 29 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in his third collegiate season.
A 6-foot-3, 230 pound linebacker, Logan broke out this past season, leading UMass with 60 total tackles this past season. The native of Yeadon, Pennsylvania added four tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks a season ago.
In UMass's non-conference game against Penn State during the 2023 season, Logan registered eight tackles against the Nittany Lions.
A former three-star recruit, Logan was named to the All-Independent Defense second team by College Football Network for his efforts last season.
Logan is the third commitment of the weekend for the Hoosiers, joining James Madison's D'Angelo Ponds and Solomon Vanhorse.
