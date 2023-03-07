Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named a Sporting News First-Team All-American.

Jackson-Davis becomes the first Indiana player since 2013 (Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller) to be named a First-Team all-American.

On the season, Jackson-Davis was one of two high-major players (Zach Edey; Purdue) to average at least 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in the regular season. He finished with averages of 20.5 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 blocks per game.

Jackson-Davis finished the regular season first in program history in blocks, first in rebounds, fourth in points and fourth in double-doubles. He broke the blocks and rebound record this season.

Jackson-Davis is a five-time winner of Big Ten Player of the Week, winning five of the last seven weeks.

Indiana finished the regular season 21-10 overall and 12-8 Big Ten. It is the 3-seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

