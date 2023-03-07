Trayce Jackson-Davis named Sporting News First-Team All-American
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named a Sporting News First-Team All-American.
Jackson-Davis becomes the first Indiana player since 2013 (Victor Oladipo, Cody Zeller) to be named a First-Team all-American.
On the season, Jackson-Davis was one of two high-major players (Zach Edey; Purdue) to average at least 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in the regular season. He finished with averages of 20.5 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 blocks per game.
Jackson-Davis finished the regular season first in program history in blocks, first in rebounds, fourth in points and fourth in double-doubles. He broke the blocks and rebound record this season.
Jackson-Davis is a five-time winner of Big Ten Player of the Week, winning five of the last seven weeks.
Indiana finished the regular season 21-10 overall and 12-8 Big Ten. It is the 3-seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.
Below is the full release.
Jackson-Davis ended the regular season averaging 20.5 points (2nd among Major Conference players), 11.0 rebounds (4th), 3.8 assists (2nd among players 6’9 and taller), and 2.8 blocks (3rd) per game. His 16 double-doubles ranked fifth among Major Conference performers.
Jackson-Davis posted 25 points, seven rebounds, and five blocked shots in Indiana’s 79-74 victory over No. 1/1 Purdue on Feb. 4. He became the first player to produce at least 25 points and five blocks in a win over the AP No. 1 team since Marcus Camby in UMass’ win over top-ranked Kentucky on November 28, 1995.
On Jan. 25 he compiled 25 points, 21 rebounds, and six blocked shots against Minnesota. The game marked the first 20-20 game from a Hoosier since D.J. White on Jan. 8, 2008. He also became the first high-major player to post a 25-20-5 game since UConn’s Hasheem Thabeet on Feb. 14, 2009.
In a Dec. 7 victory over Nebraska, he recorded the third triple-double in Indiana basketball history with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists. He added three blocks and three steals in the win to become the first player in men’s college basketball to post a triple-double and at least three blocks and three steals since Luke Walton (Arizona, 2002).
The Sporting News All-America team is one of four used in calculating the NCAA consensus All-America squad.
THE SPORTING NEWS ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM
Zach Edey, Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
----
