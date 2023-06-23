It took longer than he may have wanted, but Trayce Jackson-Davis finally heard his name called - or saw it flash up on the screen during a commercial break - in the 2023 NBA Draft a little before 1 a.m on Friday morning. Jackson-Davis was selected at No. 57, the second-to-last pick in the draft, to the Golden State Warriors, the winners of the 2022 NBA Championship. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball wasn't one of the 25 prospects invited to attend the draft in the green room at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday. Instead, Jackson-Davis sat alongside friends, family and teammates at a special draft night party in downtown Indy. Heading into the night, Jackson-Davis was projected to go somewhere in the early second round of Thursday's draft. Pick after pick was made in the second round and Jackson-Davis was still waiting. After watching his Indiana teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino hear his named called in the first round, Jackson-Davis began to grow a little impatient and took to Twitter to voice his thoughts.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Z4oCZYWxsIHdpbGwgcmVncmV0IGl04oCmIEkgcHJvbWlzZSB5b3Uu PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVEpEIChAVHJheWNlSmFja3NvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcmF5Y2VKYWNrc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcyMDk1 NzIwNjMzOTI1NjMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjMsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The slide in the draft can most likely be attributed to Jackson-Davis' jump shot or lack thereof. Jackson-Davis took a grand total of three 3-point field goals throughout his entire college career and didn't make any of them. There was however some buzz around him making nine of his first 12 three-pointers in a shooting drill at the NBA Draft Combine back in mid-May.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb290YWdlIG9mIEluZGlhbmEmIzM5O3MgVHJheWNlIEphY2tzb24t RGF2aXMgYXQgdGhlIEV4Y2VsIFNwb3J0cyBQcm8gRGF5IGF0IHRoZSBOQkEg ZHJhZnQgY29tYmluZS4gVGhlIGZpcnN0LXRlYW0gQWxsLUFtZXJpY2FuIHNo b3dlZCBvZmYgaGlzIHZlcnRpY2FsIHBvcCBhbmQgaW1wcm92aW5nIHNob290 aW5nIHN0cm9rZSBpbiBmcm9udCBvZiBxdWl0ZSBhIGZldyBOQkEgZXhlY3V0 aXZlcyBpbiBDaGljYWdvLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUE5OeVN2 ZnlLNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BOTnlTdmZ5Szc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSm9uYXRoYW4gR2l2b255IChARHJhZnRFeHByZXNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RyYWZ0RXhwcmVzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTY1OTky OTA0NTc0MjYzNzA1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjAsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Making 3-pointers in a drill, despite all the eyes on you at the NBA Draft Combine, is different than making them in a game. We heard talk all season long that Jackson-Davis worked on his jumper and made jump shots in practice, however, it never translated into games.

The Greenwood, Indiana native was passed on by his hometown team the Indiana Pacers twice late in the second round. Friday afternoon, Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan hinted at why the Pacers passed on Jackson-Davis with both of their second round picks on 107.5 The Fan with Jake Query and Kevin Bowen.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnRlcmVzdGluZyBhbnN3ZXIsIG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vMTA3NXRoZWZhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A MTA3NXRoZWZhbjwvYT4sIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9QYWNlcnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBhY2VyczwvYT4g R00gQ2hhZCBCdWNoYW5hbiByZWdhcmRpbmcgVHJheWNlIEphY2tzb24tRGF2 aXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9JVUJC P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSVVCQjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZNNjc3MlpBdDgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9mTTY3NzJaQXQ4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpha2UgUXVlcnkgKEBq YWtlcXVlcnkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFrZXF1 ZXJ5L3N0YXR1cy8xNjcyMjQ2Mjg3OTg5NzIzMTM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

In the end it was the Warriors who decided Jackson-Davis was a good fit with them with the 57th pick. The new Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said after the conclusion of the draft that Jackson-Davis would be signed to an NBA contract and not the standard two-way deal for a late second round pick.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWtlIER1bmxlYXZ5IHNhaWQgdGhlIHBsYW4gaXMgdG8gaGF2ZSBU cmF5Y2UgSmFja3Nvbi1EYXZpcyBvbiB0aGUgMTUtbWFuIHJvc3Rlci4g4oCc V2XigJlyZSBub3Qgb3Zlcmx5IGxvYWRlZCBpbiB0aGUgZnJvbnRjb3VydC7i gJ0gU2FpZCBoZSBoYWQgVEpEIG11Y2ggaGlnaGVyIG9uIHRoZWlyIGJvYXJk LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUndadmEzQnZPdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1J3WnZhM0J2T3Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW50aG9ueSBTbGF0 ZXIgKEBhbnRob255VnNsYXRlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9hbnRob255VnNsYXRlci9zdGF0dXMvMTY3MjExMDQxMTQ2MDc4NDEy OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=