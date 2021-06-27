Three Indiana players on Phil Steele's All-Big Ten Special Teams Squad

Wracher earned a spot on Steele's Fourth Team All-Big Ten team a season ago after starting all eight games for the Hoosiers last year.

Taylor, who also made Steele's defensive All-Big Ten team, was named to Steele's Third Team All-Big Ten team as a punt returner, and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a return specialist, while also being named Indiana's Special Teams Player-of-the-Year.

On the season, he returned nine punts for 73 yards for the Hoosiers. He was named a two-time IU special teams player of the week last season following his efforts against Penn State and Michigan.

A season ago, Campbell showed just how special special teams can be.

In Indiana's 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl in January, Campbell connected on both of his field goal attempts (50, 53) and finished the 2020 season 10-of-11 and 12-of-13 for his career. He also converted his lone PAT try and was a perfect 24-of-24 in that department for the Hoosiers last season.

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that Campbell is a perfect 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards in his career, including the Indiana bowl record, Outback Bowl record and career-best effort of 53 yards. The kick tied the third-longest field goal ever made by a Hoosier. Furthermore, the Jackson, Tenn., native became the second Hoosier to kick multiple 50-yard FGs in the same game (Chris Gartner at Kentucky, 9/30/72)..