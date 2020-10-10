TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 10th

The Hoosier Daily: October 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Premier prep contest features plenty of IU recruits
Florida recruiting pipeline is the result of relationships, hard work
WATCH: Bryant Fitzgerald talks move to 'husky' position, leadership role
OL gotta eat. 🍽 pic.twitter.com/bD7cKQ78Ek— Matthew Bedford (@MatthewBedfor14) October 9, 2020
"It doesn't get much better than this, man."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 9, 2020
🎤 Mic'd up with @Ziemba42. pic.twitter.com/e1o1AMW82i
Get outta here. 🚀@JordanFucci | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/bMyH86ILt3— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) October 10, 2020
Barr homers 94 at the belt f/ a unique set up. We’re hesitant to make general assumptions before watching the video. Stances and “still shots” can be tough teaching aids for hitters, their sequence and body thru time/space vary individually. Weighted implements / video review 👍 pic.twitter.com/PUkRzOaHIJ— Jeff Mercer (@JeffMercer54) October 9, 2020
Are you kidding me? McCulley to Cooper. pic.twitter.com/Krw6eKA1LH— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) October 9, 2020
The arm slot here from the IU recruit. Whoa.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 9, 2020
Then he threw a TD pass.
Lawrence North leads one of the best H.S. football teams on the planet by two touchdowns right now. #iufb https://t.co/nyyHmwBw8Y
These cutouts will be placed at either the North or South End Zone seats of Memorial Stadium and you can add a personalized message at the bottom of the cutout. #iufb https://t.co/BieYyhkDjd— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 9, 2020
IU football's Peyton Hendershot ‘remorseful,’ says ‘huge mistake’ led to February arrest-- Indy Star
ProIU: Knight gets promoted, Slegers makes history-- Crimson Quarry
Indiana can already score well, and often. Teri Moren wants more.-- The Hoosier Network
Free and Clear – Bryant Fitzgerald Set To Make His Husky Mark-- IU Athletics
Indiana Football Fan Cutouts Available Now-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Andy Katz (@theandykatz) from the March Madness 365 Podcast joins the show to discuss his Top 10 Player of the Year candidates.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
