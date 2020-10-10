 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 10th
The Hoosier Daily: October 10th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier 

Premier prep contest features plenty of IU recruits

Hot Board: Class of 2022

Florida recruiting pipeline is the result of relationships, hard work

WATCH: Bryant Fitzgerald talks move to 'husky' position, leadership role

2020-21 Player Preview: Race Thompson

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

IU football's Peyton Hendershot ‘remorseful,’ says ‘huge mistake’ led to February arrest-- Indy Star

ProIU: Knight gets promoted, Slegers makes history-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana can already score well, and often. Teri Moren wants more.-- The Hoosier Network

Free and Clear – Bryant Fitzgerald Set To Make His Husky Mark-- IU Athletics

Indiana Football Fan Cutouts Available Now-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Andy Katz (@theandykatz) from the March Madness 365 Podcast joins the show to discuss his Top 10 Player of the Year candidates.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.


----

