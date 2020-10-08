It is 970 miles from Bloomington to Tampa, Fla, and while there are a lot of differences between southern Indiana and the sand and surf of Tampa and Florida, there is one similarity that has lasted since before Tom Allen arrived at Indiana – relationships.

The relationships have really expanded since Allen, who previously worked in South Florida, took over the reigns as head coach and, as a result, the number of players on the roster from the Sunshine State has grown significantly under Allen’s tenure.

As a result, the Hoosiers have 25 players on the roster from Florida and have enjoyed success recruiting and signing players out of Florida that other Big Ten programs have not experienced.

Perhaps, it is because of Allen? Perhaps, the fact that Allen and his coaching staff treat Florida as an extension of Indiana when it comes to recruiting? Perhaps, it truly is because of the relationships Allen built as a high school coach and then as a defensive coordinator at the college ranks in Florida prior to relocating to Indiana?

Whatever the reason, Allen and the Hoosiers will take it.