The Hoosier Daily: November 12

Taylor Lehman
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana not satisfied with recent top-25 ranking, set controls upward

Media Monday: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Penn State

Radio Show: Archie Miller previews North Alabama, Troy

Watch: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Penn State

Indiana Pros: Week 10

Morning Musings: November 11

CrimsonCast, Ep. 634: The ranked Indiana Hoosiers

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

'We're not done.' Ranked for first time in 25 years, IU football feels validated, not satisfied -- Indianapolis Star

Tom Allen followed through on his promise. Indiana is ranked. -- The Hoosier Network

Where will IU's guard scoring come from? Exhibit A: 'self-made' Al Durham -- Indianapolis Star

For North Alabama, Playing at Assembly Hall is Something Special -- Hoosier Maven

