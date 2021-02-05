TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 5th

The Hoosier Daily: February 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana among three programs standing out early for Alabama safety
Indiana leaning on experience as stacked defensive unit returns in 2021
Report: Big Ten men's basketball tournament to move to Indianapolis
Former IU running backs coach ready to chase another Super Bowl ring
Tweets of the Day
👏👏👏 @CoachAllenIU #IUFB pic.twitter.com/ZHWARrt3x9— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 4, 2021
Congratulations to #IUBase's Josh Phegley on a great #MLB career! Enjoy your retirement! pic.twitter.com/q8j9ipwDzv— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 4, 2021
My One Word for 2021 is “Win”— Devon “MONSTER” Matthews (@iam_djm25) February 4, 2021
~ To receive and obtain something positive by the work i put in.
“I was born on this earth to win, but to be a winner, i must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win in anything i do.”@CoachAllenIU #LEO #CHASE pic.twitter.com/R1ffv5qHUn
𝚂𝚞𝚙𝚎𝚛 𝟼𝟶 𝚂𝚙𝚘𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝: @ryangilb23— Prep Baseball Report (@prepbaseball) February 5, 2021
Ryan Gilbert, an @IndianaBase recruit, is the #2 ranked outfielder in @PrepBaseballOH's '21 class. #Super60
🔗 https://t.co/WP6jnvApdt pic.twitter.com/zKNJ5PkIuy
Next stop: Iowa City.— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) February 4, 2021
📝: https://t.co/9aZnBs61Ow pic.twitter.com/0TPpgDeUAi
Blessed and highly favored 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ag9XVkp6Q9— iwonagrammy (@jamarjohnson568) February 5, 2021
Headlines
IU’S JAMAR JOHNSON RECEIVES INVITE TO NFL SCOUTING COMBINE-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU football position review: Secondary-- Crimson Quarry
IU men’s tennis announces spring schedule-- Indiana Daily Student
Wrestling Set to Host Michigan State, Nebraska-- IU Athletics
Indiana Volleyball Set for Trip to Iowa-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller @ATTACKbball co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
