Every once in a while, a player comes across their respective sport and puts on a special performance for the entirety of that season. Regardless of the sport, we see this often in star athletes as they lead their teams to countless wins while putting on great numbers. Then there’s Indiana freshman Taryn Kern. What Kern has done in her first season in Bloomington is historic, some might even say legendary. The Big Ten Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year has put on a show for the entire softball world to see and now as Team 50 heads into the Big Ten tournament with hopes of a NCAA bid, the stage is set for Kern to continue her magical season. The relationship between Indiana and Kern can be dated back to the middle of the pandemic. With COVID-19 in full swing, California shut down the ability to play in any type of tournament across the entire state. The San Jose native had to find another way to make it out onto the field. She made her way over to New Mexico for an out-of-state tournament and while 17 hours away from home, she sat in her family RV waiting to play but that’s when Indiana made the call. “It was my junior year when recruiting opened up so September 1st. We just had some Zoom calls,” Kern said. “I had a Zoom call with the coaches and they were super fun. They all have awesome personalities so it was a great call and yeah, we just kind of progressed from there.”

Credit: (Indiana Athletics)

From that moment, Kern and Indiana’s staff hit it off. Kern gained more attention from other schools but as time went on she realized that after talking with other coaching staffs, Indiana always felt a little different. The Zoom calls were centered around anything and everything softball related but the majority of their discussion was about the team itself. The conversations were also about her as a person equally as much as they were about her as a player. Those Zoom calls were the only way that Indiana and Kern were able to communicate during COVID. The pandemic made the recruiting process a lot harder on both ends but even with all the added difficulty, Kern felt like Indiana was the perfect place for her. “The coaches at IU definitely stood out for me because they're just doing something really special here,” Kern said. “They care about their players beyond just what happens on the field and having a personal relationship with them. The chemistry of the team is a big deal and I think that's also something that's important to me as a player. That’s what really drew me to the program.” So far in Kern’s first season, it's fair to say that this year's team has been all about chemistry. Indiana is heading into the postseason after posting one of their best seasons in school history. The Hoosiers finished the regular season with a 40-15 record which is the first time Indiana has recorded 40-plus wins in a season since 1994. They also held a 18-5 record against conference opponents all while ending the year on a nine-game win streak. Oh let’s also not forget the historic 23-game win streak that lasted the entire month of March. The spotlight has surrounded Kern and this team all year long as they’ve continued to roll past opponents. This team has put on a show for everyone to watch. Social media has been a buzz all season long and Andy Mohr Field was packed for the entire season with an energetic atmosphere.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYXJ5biBLZXJuIHdpdGggYSByaWRpY3Vsb3VzIGNhdGNoISDwn5ix PGJyPjxicj4odmlhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5k aWFuYVNCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpbmRpYW5hc2I8L2E+KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vT2pxdFhMN3ZaVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL09qcXRYTDd2Wlc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyIChA U3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nw b3J0c0NlbnRlci9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MTU3MDkyNDI4NDU4ODAzMj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK