Indiana junior running back Stevie Scott announced on Friday that he will be forgoing his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

"I had a plethora of great memories during my three years here and I will always be a Hoosier," Scott said on twitter. "I hope to continue to make Hoosier Nation proud throughout my career.

"I will forever miss running past the rock on Saturday's with my brothers and playing for the incredible fans."

Scott was an All-Big Ten Second-Team selection in 2020 after rushing for 561 yards on 156 carries and 10 touchdowns.