Stevie Scott declares for NFL Draft
Indiana junior running back Stevie Scott announced on Friday that he will be forgoing his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.
"I had a plethora of great memories during my three years here and I will always be a Hoosier," Scott said on twitter. "I hope to continue to make Hoosier Nation proud throughout my career.
"I will forever miss running past the rock on Saturday's with my brothers and playing for the incredible fans."
Scott was an All-Big Ten Second-Team selection in 2020 after rushing for 561 yards on 156 carries and 10 touchdowns.
In 2018, Scott set the Indiana true freshman records with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games. He became just the 13th Hoosier (19th time) to reach 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in program history.
The New York native appeared in 31 career games in his three seasons at IU, totaling 2,543 yards on 562 carries. He also rushed for 30 touchdowns.
He closes his Indiana career ranked 9th all-time in rushing yards and 4th all-time in rushing TDs.
This comes on the heels of IU running backs coach Mike Hart leaving for the same position at Michigan earlier this week.
Indiana now turns the page to a running back room headlined by rising junior Sampson James and rising sophomore Tim Baldwin. James has 113 career carries for 371 yards and three touchdowns, while Baldwin had 22 carries for 141 yards in three games as a freshman.
