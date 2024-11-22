Staff Picks: No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State

TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week 13 matchup against Ohio State.
JIM COYLE
Curt Cignetti will say this is a big game because it's "just the next game," but we all know that's not quite the case. With all that Indiana has achieved this season, and that is A LOT, the enormity of what winning this game would mean and do for the Indiana program cannot be overstated. With Purdue as the final opponent a win Saturday would in essence punch Indiana's ticket to Indianaoplis to fulfill Cignetti's prophecy from a year ago that "we'll be playing in this game next year!" A win would guarantee, at a minimum, that the Hoosiers would host a CFP game if they lost in the B1G championship. It would send a two-word, double-bird response to the nay sayers and SEC zealots. Ther's a ton riding on this game. Indiana has had 2 weeks off to recover and prepare. Cignetti is 7-1 in these situations, having blasted Nebraska 56-7 after IU's first off week. I have stuck with this team all season and am not changing horses now. The Buckeyes have a good QB in Will Howard, but the Hoosiers' have a better one in Kurtis Rourke. IU has a better receiving corps, and i think the Indiana defense is a tick better. They will be tested against the best running back tandem in the B1G. I think Indiana will have a great gameplan and fight to the bitter end to grind out a win at the Shoe.
Prediction: Indiana wins 37-34
ZACH BROWNING
Indiana has a chance to silence any and all doubters the Hoosiers may still have at this point in the season. Indiana has a chance to do something few Hoosier teams have ever done on the football. They have a legitimate chance to take down Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday.
This game is quite difficult to predict, despite the Buckeyes being nearly two-touchdown favorites. Looking at the quarterback position, Kurtis Rourke and the Hoosiers probably of a -- very -- slight edge over Will Howard and the Buckeyes. The running back rooms have similar levels of production this season and while the Ohio State receiver room as a load of top-end talent, Indiana's wide receivers have been fantastic all season long. The biggest different offensively is up front. Indiana's offensive line has been better than Ohio State's this season, and the Hoosiers' offensive front is less banged up than the Buckeye's.
Defensively, these are two of the top units in the conference. Indiana ranks first in the Big Ten with 31 sacks on the year, while Ohio State sits directly behind the Hoosiers with 30 sacks. With that being said, Indiana's slight advantage along the offensive line, compared to Ohio State's offensive front, means that Rourke should have slightly more time to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers.
However, this game is being played at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. On a neutral site, I'd feel better about picking Indiana. But, at The Shoe, I don't think I can pick against the home team. Although I think this game will be close, and we'll see multiple lead changes, I think the Buckeyes pull out a tightly contested showdown between two of college football's elite teams.
Prediction: Ohio State win 31-27
JOSH POS
This is no doubt this is the single most important game in Indiana football history. There have been close calls in recent years between the Hoosiers and Buckeyes, but this is going to be the most competitive contest in quite some time, especially at Ohio Stadium. Both teams are playing their best football and it is the biggest game of the season.
Indiana’s defensive line have an advantage Saturday as the Buckeye's offensive line is depleted. Pressure on quarterback Will Howard is paramount for success for the Hoosiers. Ohio State has weapons that Indiana hasn’t seen yet this season and that favors OSU.
With all that being said, I still have some eternal pessimism about Indiana football in me. I see Ohio State pulling away late and winning.
Prediction: Ohio State wins 37-20
COLIN MCMAHON
This is the week we've all been waiting for, and possibly the staff picks story you've all been waiting for, as this is the first week where we have a real chance to pick against Indiana. It'll be a close game, that's for sure, so looking at specific aspects of this game will be key for deciding who wins this game.
When it comes to the Indiana rushing attack against the Ohio State front seven, I'll give the slight edge to the Buckeyes, but when it comes to the OSU rushing game against the Indiana front seven, the advantage lies with the Hoosiers.
Moving on to the Indiana pass attack against the OSU secondary, I'll give the benefit of the doubt to Kurtis Rourke and his receivers, although when it comes to the Buckeye pass game against the Indiana secondary, that's where Ohio State has the real edge,
This is where I feel like the Bucks have a shot to win this game, with skill players all over the field on offense. Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka are both sensational, add in Carnell Tate and Gee Scott, and you've got a loaded pass catchng corps for Will Howard to throw too.
I think this will be a close, low scoring game, but I feel like the Buckeyes make one too many big plays, setting up a late field goal that will give Indiana its first loss, a close loss, of the season.
This shouldn't affect the Hoosiers' playoff chances, but I do have Indiana going down at the Hands of the Buckeyes for the 29th straight time.
Prediction: Ohio State wins 24-21
