Staff Picks: Indiana football's 2024 leader in interceptions

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
TheHoosier.com Staff • TheHoosier
Staff

Indiana University's D'Angelo Ponds (5) runs during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
JIM COYLE

When you have a defensive back that was an All-American, as a freshman, it is hard to bet against him not being even better in his sophomore season. Freshman AA's are not that common and the biggest jump for a player's development usually comes in year two. D'Angelo Ponds, earned that honor last season at James Madison Indiana's defensive backfield is not devoid of talent, either. Returnees Jamier Johnson, Amare Ferrell, and another newcomer, Cadarious Doss, will be patrolling the airspace for the Hoosiers. Honestly, with this much talent any of these guys could be the leader in INT's for the Hoosiers, but I will go with D'Angelo Ponds.

ZACH BROWNING

There's plenty of options when trying to predict who may lead Indiana in interceptions during the 2024 season, and none of those operations are bad choices.

D'Angelo Ponds, a freshman All-American last season at James Madison, is probably the most talented defensive back at Indiana this season, however I'm concerned that defenses may opt to not challenge him in 2024. That makes it tough for me to pick Ponds to lead the Hoosiers in interceptions this upcoming season.

Cedarious Doos has experience to go along with plenty of talent, as does Jamier Johnson. Jamar Sharpe is expected to be one of the Hoosiers' top cover corners in 2024 too, however I don't think any of them will pace Indiana in INTs this year.

Instead, I think sophomore defensive back Amare Ferrell will lead Indiana in interceptions this season in his rover role in Bryant Haines' defense.

Ferrell appeared in all 12 games for the Hoosiers in 2023, but he only tallied 10 total tackles. He didn't tally an interception a year ago either.

However, Ferrell is expected to play a key role in pass coverage this season at Indiana. Given Ferrell's size, and the opportunity he'll be given on passing downs this year, I think he has a clear shot to lead the Hoosiers in interceptions in 2024.

JOSH POS

This is the most talented group of players Indiana’s defense has seen in quite some time.

There are so many guys that can be difference makers on defense, but there is one that sticks out to everybody: D’Angelo Ponds.

Ponds is the most decorated member of this defense coming over from JMU as a freshman All-American on a variety of different outlets.

He had two interceptions last season for the Dukes and despite taking a step up to a much higher level a play at the Power Four level, he still has all the makings of being the Hoosier’s leader in interceptions.

I was impressed with what I saw from Ponds in the spring and I don’t see why he can’t be an All-American in his sophomore season, his first in Bloomington.

COLIN MCMAHON

In this new look IU defense, several different players have the talent to set up and collect several interceptions, but my pick for the guy with the most INTs will be James Madison transfer D’Angelo Ponds

Ponds will be just a sophomore, but I think he has the tools to be the Hoosiers’ top cornerback this season. Ponds collected two interceptions in his freshman year at JMU, not taking them very long, just ten years, but two interceptions on the year is certainly impressive.

Ponds also can affect the game in other ways, having a very solid season overall with 51 total tackles and 12 pass deflections. He also returned a punt for a touchdown, showing just how versatile he is.

These are great numbers for a freshman and, while tackles and punt returns are not what this particular story is about, I think he can improve upon his interception numbers for the 2024 season and make himself IU’s leader in picks.

