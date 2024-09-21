Advertisement
Published Sep 21, 2024
Sept 21, 2024 ISB Radio Post-Game Show Joined by Coach Shannon Griffith
Jim Coyle  •  TheHoosier
Publisher
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Today's Post Game Show was brought to you by The Hard Truth. 52-14 Win Indiana Football vs #charlotte49ers . #CoachShannon discussed the game with host #jimcoyle . Thanks for watching. Please like and subscribe!

