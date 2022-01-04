Scouting Report: Coen Carr

2023 forward Coen Carr is a name that saw a lot of recruiting action over the summer and has continued that early in the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-7 Legacy Early College (SC) prospect has multiple high-major offers including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Memphis and Vanderbilt.

Carr continues to stay up high on Indiana's radar and fits the mold of the athletic, hybrid and versatile perimeter players that Mike Woodson wants on his roster.

Here is an in-depth look at his game and overall skillset.