 TheHoosier - Scouting Report: Coen Carr
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-04 09:45:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Report: Coen Carr

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Coen Carr is one of the most explosive athletes in the class of 2023. (Jamie Shaw/Rivals)
Coen Carr is one of the most explosive athletes in the class of 2023. (Jamie Shaw/Rivals)

2023 forward Coen Carr is a name that saw a lot of recruiting action over the summer and has continued that early in the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-7 Legacy Early College (SC) prospect has multiple high-major offers including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Memphis and Vanderbilt.

Carr continues to stay up high on Indiana's radar and fits the mold of the athletic, hybrid and versatile perimeter players that Mike Woodson wants on his roster.

Here is an in-depth look at his game and overall skillset.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}