In what ended up being a 77-3 slaughter over Western Illinois, the Indiana offense thrived, with the passing game taking a huge step compared to week one. The air attack was an integral part of the Hoosiers breaking the all-time record for points scored in a single game in Indiana history. The previous record 76. IU also broke its record for most total yards in a game, with 701 yards of total offense, 378 of which came through the air. "It was one of the most fun games I've ever been a part of," receiver Elijah Sarratt said on the record-breaking night, "To see all my guys go there and score, it was a great atmosphere out there."

Kurtis Rourke had a phenomenal game against Western Illinois, completing 15 of his 17 pass attempts, for 268 yards and two touchdowns. That was a significant improvement over the 180 yards passing Rourke had in the week one win over Florida International. In the season opening win, the Hoosiers amassed a measly 33 yards passing in the second half. Rourke was extremely efficient on Friday night as well, completing 15 of his 17 passes, and showcasing a level of accuracy rarely seen at the collegiate level -- even against this level of opponent the Hoosiers were facing. "(Rourke) was firing on all cylinders," Sarratt said, adding that this game was nothing special for Rourke and that he is “always fun to play for.”

The passing attack was strong from the get-go, with Rourke firing on all cylinders on the first drive. He connected with Andison Coby for a 38-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-0 early on. A couple of drives later, Rourke completed his longest pass of the day, a 71-yard laser to Saratt for a touchdown. The connection through the air featured 48 yards of air time. The throw was also the first play of the drive, cementing just how dominant Indiana was to start out the contest. Sarratt said after the game “I always love getting involved early,” while also giving praise to the offensive coaches for putting him and the rest of the offense in a position to succeed. Rourke spread the wealth throughout the game, with seven receivers catching a pass from Rourke, showing just how deep the Indiana wide receiver room is and how Rourke can get multiple receivers involved effectively.