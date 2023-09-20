News More News
I've Got 5 On It: Cassidy on Liam McNeeley's upcoming decision

Jim Coyle • TheHoosier
@jimcoyleISB
I've Got Five On It: Players who could be closing in on commitments.


Initial takeaways from indiana's 2023-24 Big Ten Conference schedule release

Rivals National Basketball Recruiting Director @Cassidy_Rob

Prospects in the class of 2024 are flying off the board at a furious pace lately, and things won’t slow down much as we head toward November’s Early Signing Period. This week’s I've Got Five On It embraces the commitment chaos by examining five players that could be reaching the end of their process and naming a school to watch for each.

Liam McNelly visiting Indiana in September 2023. Photo IU Athletics
Liam McNeeley is a 5-star wing and the 9th ranked player in the country according to the latest Rivals150. The 6'-8" Texas native transferred to Montverde Academy, in Montverde, FL for his senior season.

TEAM TO WATCH: INDIANA

In another example of canceled visits telling a story, McNeeley recently squashed his plans for a Sept. 23 official visit to Texas. The news of the cancellation excited Indiana fans, as the front-running Hoosiers have been attempting to hold off the Longhorns down the stretch.

Mike Woodson and his staff can now relax a little bit when it comes to UT’s involvement, but it’s less than ideal that Kansas seems to be the last remaining threat based on how the Jayhawks have been recruiting of late. That said, McNeeley’s relationship with the IU staff is strong and longstanding.

A quick close by KU would be not only a shock but a crushing blow to the Hoosiers’ class. Indiana fans should feel confident … well, as confident as anyone can feel with Bill Self hanging around, anyway.

Other recruits Rob cassidy has his eye on as decisions loom.

