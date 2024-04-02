Kentucky transfer forward Adou Thiero has reportedly heard from Indiana since the projected first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft entered the portal, according to a Tuesday afternoon report. Indiana joins a list of schools including Miami, Gonzaga, Creighton, Ohio State and many others who have reportedly shown an interest in the transfer forward. Thiero has at least two years of eligibility remaining, although he is a projected first round pick in next year's NBA Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-8, Thiero spent his freshman season at Kentucky coming off the bench. After appearing in 20 games -- all off the bench -- as a true freshman with the Wildcats, Thiero played a much more sizable role this past season. The native of Leetsdale, Pennsylvania started 19 games this season for Kentucky, appearing in six more off the bench. Playing 21.4 minutes a game, Thiero averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks a contest this year for the Wildcats. He's not a huge threat to space the floor, Thiero's only attempted 31 3-points in his two seasons of college basketball, making 10 of them. This season for the Wildcats, the forward shot 49.2% from the floor, 52.7% from 2-point range and 80.0% from the free throw line. Thiero's best performance of the season came in November against Kansas. The Kentucky forward tallied his lone double-double of the year, scoring 16 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.