Report: Indiana, Marquette to face off in 2025-26 season at United Center

Indiana and Marquette have reportedly finalized a deal to play a nonconference game during the 2025-26 season at the United Center in Chicago, according to CBS' Jon Rothstein.

The game will reportedly be part of a multi-team event, with an official announcement expected later this month.

This matchup marks the second high-major nonconference game on Indiana's schedule for next season, joining the previously announced contest against Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Dec. 20.

Indiana holds an 8-2 all-time record against Marquette, with their last meeting in 2018 resulting in a dominant 96-73 Hoosiers victory.

Both programs are expected to undergo transitions heading into the 2025-26 season. Marquette, currently ranked No. 18 in the AP poll with an 18-6 record under head coach Shaka Smart, will likely be in rebuild mode as its top three scorers are seniors. Meanwhile, Indiana, sitting at 15-10 this season, will have a new head coach following Mike Woodson's announced retirement at the end of the year.

The date for the Indiana-Marquette matchup has yet to be determined.