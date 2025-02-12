Advertisement
Published Feb 12, 2025
Report: Indiana, Marquette to face off in 2025-26 season at United Center
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Advertisement

Indiana and Marquette have reportedly finalized a deal to play a nonconference game during the 2025-26 season at the United Center in Chicago, according to CBS' Jon Rothstein.

The game will reportedly be part of a multi-team event, with an official announcement expected later this month.

This matchup marks the second high-major nonconference game on Indiana's schedule for next season, joining the previously announced contest against Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Dec. 20.

Indiana holds an 8-2 all-time record against Marquette, with their last meeting in 2018 resulting in a dominant 96-73 Hoosiers victory.

Both programs are expected to undergo transitions heading into the 2025-26 season. Marquette, currently ranked No. 18 in the AP poll with an 18-6 record under head coach Shaka Smart, will likely be in rebuild mode as its top three scorers are seniors. Meanwhile, Indiana, sitting at 15-10 this season, will have a new head coach following Mike Woodson's announced retirement at the end of the year.

The date for the Indiana-Marquette matchup has yet to be determined.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement