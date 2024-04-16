The Hoosiers have reportedly made contact with Dayton graduate transfer Koby Brea , joining a long list of potential suitors who are after the 6-foot-6, 174-pound guard, who entered the transfer portal on Monday evening.

Indiana is in pursuit of one of the most sought-after shooters to recently enter the transfer portal.

Through 113 games and 21 starts, Brea averaged 7.9 points a night on 44.2% shooting from the field and 43.4% from three. In the most recently concluded season, Brea put together his most impressive campaign – 11.1 points a night on 51.2% shooting from the field; 57.8% from two and 49.8% from three on 201 total attempts. He also shot 87.5% from the free throw line.

He lead the country in three-point shooting percentage by a wide margin. His 133.8 individual offensive rating was ninth-best across the entire NCAA, and his 71.5% effective field goal percentage and 72.2% true shooting percentage were each second in the country, respectively.

He played the most minutes (959) of his career last season, starting four of the 33 games he appeared in.

Brea was the A10's Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24 and 2021-22.

Below are highlights from Brea's season with the Flyers.