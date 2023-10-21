The Hoosiers looked to punch Rutgers in the mouth early, and they did. Brendan Sorsby must have made a sizable impression on his touchdown drive against Michigan last week, as Tom Allen gave him the starting nod.

Sorsby continued to make an impact in this one, as the Hoosiers seemed to be marching on their opening drive. Just when it looked to stall out, Indiana went for it on fourth and seven. The pocket broke down, but Sorsby kept his eyes downfield and lobbed it to Omar Cooper wide open in the end zone.

On the ensuing drive, Rutgers ran all over Indiana. Kyle Monangai had his way with the defensive line. This helped quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who struggled passing the ball on the afternoon.

The tandem essentially ran the ball all the way down the field for a touchdown, and the game was tied.

Indiana was unable to generate any offensive production on their next drive, going three-and-out. The real error was a miscommunication on the punt. A Rutgers defender ran untouched to block the punt, and the Scarlet Knights took it in for a touchdown.

After a couple drives from both teams came up empty, Sorsby led the Hoosiers on an efficient drive, and they found themselves inside the five yard line. Sorsby ran a read option to perfection and took it in himself for the touchdown.

With little time left in the half, Rutgers had to punt the ball back to Indiana, but Jaylin Lucas muffed the point. The Scarlet Knights walked away with a field goal, and the Hoosiers walked to the locker room down three points.

To open the second half, it was another great drive for Rutgers. The drive lasted over six minutes and ultimately ended with another touchdown for the Knights, as they took a 24-14 lead.

Empty drives for both teams were the story for a while, until Wimsatt took a designed QB run up the middle for an 80-yard touchdown.

At this moment, a familiar sound to the Hoosiers filled the stadium. The fat lady sang, as this one was over. Indiana will have a tough task ahead of them next week, as they travel to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions.