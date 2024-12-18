Advertisement
Published Dec 18, 2024
Guard Jakai Newton 'out indefinitely' after undergoing successful surgery
Zach Browning
Senior Writer
On Wednesday afternoon, Indiana basketball announced that redshirt freshman guard Jakai Newton had undergone successful surgery on his lower body.

Newton is "out indefinitely," although he's expected to return at some point this season, per a release from Indiana athletics.

Below is the full release from Indiana athletics.

Indiana redshirt freshman guard Jakai Newton underwent successful surgery to treat an injury to his lower body. He will be out indefinitely but is expected to return this season. This injury is not related to the one he had prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

–––––

