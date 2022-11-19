In the opening segment of the game, the Hoosiers came out inspired and with some sort of chip on their shoulder.

Saturday afternoon also provided an opportunity for the Hoosiers to get a look at their future as redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II got the start for Indiana following two considerably effective performances the past two times out. Against the porous Spartan defense, the Hoosiers had their best chance to get a comprehensive look at the dual threat QB.

Riding a seven-game losing skid dating back to mid-September, Indiana came into Saturday's contest with plenty to play for on a miserably cold afternoon in East Lansing. With a bowl game off the cards, the penultimate game of the Hoosiers' 2022 season was the first of two consecutive trophy games with the Old Brass Spittoon on the line.

Jaylin Lucas got things started early, returning the opening kickoff of the game into Michigan State territory. In the subsequent four plays, Indiana would rush for 50 yards and a score, capped off by the first score of Dexter Williams II's career, a 34-yard scamper down the left sideline.

After a responding MSU drive that saw Indiana tighten up at the goal line and prevent a touchdown, the Hoosiers looked to be playing with confidence. Dexter was playing to his strengths and moving the ball, especially in a run game that has been completely stagnant all season long.

However, that's where the positives would stop for Indiana on the afternoon. As Michigan State settled in to the contest and began to adjust to what the Hoosiers threw at them, it became evident that Indiana would do nothing to counter it, at least right away.

Michigan State scored touchdowns on their final three drives of the half, spanning nine, eight, and seven plays respectively. The 24 unanswered points meant IU went into the half down 24-7. IU had just 81 yards to Michigan State's 274, just 7 of those 81 through the air.

Coming out of half, Indiana got a quick spark from an initial stop by the defense and Shaun Shivers' 79 yard touchdown run on the first offensive play of the half. Needing a stop and shutdown drive to get the ball back to their offense, Indiana had no answer for the Spartan attack as they drove down the field for points of their own.

Down 17 once again, Indiana refused to go away. Jaylin Lucas made his impact felt once again, returning the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown to immediately draw back to within 10.

The Hoosier defense would finally come up with the big play they needed, picking off Payton Thorne for the first turnover of the afternoon. After a quick three and out, Charles Campbell converted from 40 yards out to bring it to a one score game, 31-24. Indiana would force another stop on defense, and the tandem of Williams and Lucas in the backfield drove Indiana down the field and put seven more on the board.

Indiana had come all the way back to knot things at 31-apiece, and after a turnover on downs for MSU, had the opportunity to take the lead. At this point though, Indiana's offense had run out of juice. The Hoosiers didn't move the ball effectively, and punted the ball back to Michigan State with 5:36 on the clock.

Michigan State would take the ball all the way down the field, setting up a 22 yarder to win with just two seconds left. From the left hash, MSU's kicker missed, and the tilt went into overtime.

As the snow fell harder, the first overtime period saw both Indiana and Michigan State block field goal attempts to take the lead or win. Yet, in double overtime, Indiana found the endzone in just three plays, a drive that saw Dexter complete two of his three completions all day. Indiana would then convert the two-point attempt, and IU took their first lead since 7-3, 39-31.

That score would be the final, as Indiana would come up with the stop in double overtime to stop the seven-game skid and pull out an unbelievably charismatic come-from-behind victory. Down 17 points multiple times, Indiana never quit on themselves.

To show for it, they'll head back to Bloomington with the Old Brass Spittoon.