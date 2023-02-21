One of the most coveted prospects in the 2024 class, Asa Newell is finishing out his junior season at Florida’s Montverde Academy and will turn his focus toward his crowded recruitment shortly thereafter. Newell has not yet officially cut his list, but separation on his offer list feels like it’s starting to take shape, as a handful of programs are rising to the top. Today, Rivals national basketball analyst Rob Cassidy ranks the early contenders to land Newell’s pledge and has an SEC program at the top by the narrowest of margins.

1. GEORGIA

There’s a lot to be said for the massive effort Georgia has put in when it comes to courting Newell. Assistant coach Erik Pastrana was responsible for the junior’s first scholarship offer back when Pastrana was working for Oklahoma State. He also offered him while an assistant at Florida before coming to Georgia and continuing to recruit the Peach State native. Also working in the Bulldogs’ favor is the fact that Newell is originally from Athens and still has extended family in the city. The five-star’s older brother is currently on the roster, which cannot go overlooked here. Georgia isn't a lock just yet. There’s plenty of time to go in Newell’s recruitment, and a few more heavy hitters could get involved before it’s all over, but Mike White and his staff love where they stand for the time being. This is shaping up to be an Indiana-Georgia battle that could go back-and-forth a few times before decision day.

*****

2. INDIANA

There’s a nice little Montverde-to-Indiana pipeline forming, as IU landed a pair of top prospects from the school in 2022. Newell mentioned the pipeline with a smile when asked about the Hoosiers and seems comfortable on campus. He’s already taken an official visit to Bloomington and returned for an unofficial over the weekend. If the Hoosiers are able to land one or both of Newell’s current Montverde teammates, Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley, both of whom they are recruiting, it may give them an additional boost. Indiana will be a serious threat until the very end and have better than a puncher’s chance to land the five-star wing.

*****

3. A LATE-ARRIVING OFFER

Newell is slowly building toward a commitment and could be getting close to narrowing his options. That said, there are sharks still swimming in the surrounding waters capable of changing things if they decide to bite or, in this case, offer. Programs such as Kentucky and Duke made preliminary contact last year and could begin to press depending on how things play out this summer. Newell’s offer list may not have reached its final form, even if the top schools are starting to create separation.

*****

4. FLORIDA

Florida seems to be gaining momentum with Newell. And while UF isn't the front-runner by any stretch, the fact that Newell’s mom and dad live in Northern Florida should be noted. In a recent interview, Newell mentioned that Florida as one of the schools in the running to secure a senior year visit, but didn’t commit to anything concrete.

*****

5. TEXAS