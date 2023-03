Indiana completed the season-sweep of Michigan on Sunday with a 75-73 win over Michigan in overtime on Senior Day.

Indiana finishes the regular season at 21-10 overall and 12-8 in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers head into the Big Ten Tournament with the No. 3 overall seed and will play on Friday night at 9 pm ET.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's overtime win over Michigan: