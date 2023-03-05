



After six years of wearing Indiana across his chest, Race Thompson has played his final game in Assembly Hall.

Thompson joined the program back in 2017. Fast forward to 2023, and he is now set for one more final run with his team.

He's what many fans want in an Indiana player. Several setbacks throughout his career didn't prevent him from giving it all to his teammates and fans. Leading up to this point it hasn’t been an easy season for the veteran leader, but in his final game in the state of Indiana, Thompson went out in style.

On a night with plenty of distractions, this game alone had serious significance moving forward. Indiana had to win in order to keep their hopes alive to claim a double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. With a seven-team tie for second place entering Sunday morning, all eyes were on the Hoosiers, especially counting down the final minutes.

The senior forward suffered a knee injury back on Jan. 5 in Iowa City after an awkward collision defending a three-point shot. Since his return, it had been hard for Thompson to look like his usual self.

Since his first game back on Jan. 22, Thompson had only scored double-digit points in three games leading up to today. At times he looked vulnerable on defense and couldn’t find a way to be an offensive factor.

Sunday, Thompson made it look like it was January of 2022. Thompson was the second leading scorer behind Jackson-Davis in the win against Michigan with 16 points on 7-10 shooting.

Indiana had controlled the game for the majority of the first half but as the second half began to unfold Michigan continued to go on a run. Not only was this game important for postseason implications, but this was Senior day. This was his last game in Assembly Hall. Mike Woodson called a timeout yelling at him to stop giving up the ball so much. He turned around and told his teammates how they were going to close out this game.

“I told Trayce, (Jackson-Davis) I told Jalen (Hood-Schifino),” Thompson said. "I'm not losing this game. I can't lose this game.”