Michigan announces May extension, effectively squashing Indiana reunion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced Friday (Feb. 21) that David and Meredith Kaplan Men's Basketball Head Coach Dusty May has agreed to a contract extension with the Wolverine program.

"I am excited to announce that Dusty and I have agreed to a new multi-year contract," said Manuel. "His commitment to this University and the success of the men's basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds. I look forward to Dusty, Anna, and his family remaining a part of the fabric of this University and community for many years to come."

"I am grateful to Warde (Manuel), U-M President Santa Ono, and all the members of the Board of Regents for the trust and support they have given me as the head coach," said May. "My goal is to bring continued success to this historic program. We cannot reach that goal without the hard work that my staff and players put into this program. We have built a solid foundation; however, there is much more work to be done. I look forward to those challenges and what the future holds for me and my family in Ann Arbor."

"I am thrilled that Dusty will be with us long term," said Ono. "I want to thank Warde for his outstanding leadership and for getting this done."

In his first season at the helm, May has guided the Wolverines to their first 20-win season in four years. With his current 12-2 Big Ten record, May's 12th-ranked Wolverines are in the race for the Big Ten regular-season championship, a potential double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, and a return to the NCAA Tournament.

May, named to the 2025 Watch List for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year, was named U-M's 18th head coach on March 24, 2024, after spending six seasons as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.

During his six straight winning seasons (2018-24) in Boca Raton, Fla., May captured Florida Atlantic's first regular-season and tournament championships while playing in Conference USA in 2023. He compiled a program record of 126 wins and helped the Owls make a run to the 2023 NCAA Final Four.