Trayce Jackson-Davis was the only senior on the floor. Michigan and Hunter Dickinson had taken a 10-point lead as fellow seniors Miller Kopp and Race Thompson walked to the bench at the 14:22 mark of the second half. In the first half, Indiana had built an advantage as high as 14. Indiana's star forward was joined by three true freshmen: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, and Kaleb Banks. Sophomore Tamar Bates was the fifth. In a game that the Hoosiers needed in the worst way, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson made the decision to put the next near seven minutes on the back of Jackson-Davis in search of a winning formula. "Miller and Race were struggling when I took them out of the game, so I was searching, too, as a coach," Woodson told reporters after Sunday's game. "I thought Tamar came in, Kaleb came in and Malik, they gave us some positive minutes in that down the stretch. "But coming down the stretch, make no mistake about it, I was going with my seniors, and that's what I made the push to put in Race and Miller to bring it back home."

Jackson-Davis weathered the storm as well as he could, keeping Indiana in the game despite Michigan growing their lead to as much as 12 with Kopp and Thompson on the bench. By the time all three seniors would be together again on the floor, Indiana trailed by eight. Just minutes before, many thought the game was over. Indiana didn't. Thompson called it desperation. Out of no where, the Minnesota native who's year has been slowed by injuries, looked to have his confidence back. He scored four quick points, a hookshot over Dickinson and a dunk to bring Indiana within one. "I got it in the paint one time and tried to pass it to Trayce, and I ended up turning it over and he got on me about that," Thompson explained. "He told me to go score the ball."

Kopp decided he was going to make some key plays on his senior night as well. After initially struggling and seeing the bench for the aforementioned period, Kopp hit a big three to swing the momentum to Indiana and cut the Michigan lead to six. The crowd erupted, that was Kopp's way of saying that Indiana was not out of it yet. The shot to seal the game in overtime was Kopp's as well. The crowd reacted as if his conversion from the corner was a three, which 99% of the time would be accurate. But, it was a two, and it was enough. "Miller was down on himself a little bit after he missed a few shots, and I told him that big one was coming," Jackson-Davis explained. "I saw him in the corner and he hit a huge one for us that we really needed."

Woodson has largely been criticized for his intense loyalty to those around him. Starting and playing seniors when many think there are better options has been the main culprit of that criticism since he took the Indiana job before last season. It was likely the confidence that Woodson instilled in Kopp that has sparked this season's 46% conversation rate from three. It's the confidence that made Race Thompson want to stay another year. It's that confidence that made Jackson-Davis want to stay at all.

For all three of Woodson's contributing seniors to play the way they did Sunday and make the key plays to clinch the double-bye, adding to their momentum as they approach the postseason. Their key plays enabled happy tears during senior day ceremonies instead of sad ones. It was the perfect cherry on top of three solid Indiana basketball careers inside of Assembly Hall.

