Q. On passing Coach Woodson on the all-time scoring list…

JACKSON-DAVIS: I mean, it's an accomplishment. Again, I'm going to probably look at it more during the end of the year, but I'm just glad that we found a way to get that one. They were fighting. They were clawing. They were without one of their best players, and those dudes showed a lot of heart here. Just finding a way down the stretch and getting stops when we needed to, it was big for us.

Q. On watching Race Thompson come back from injury…

JACKSON-DAVIS: Race is a great player, and he helps our team a lot. It's hard for him. I know it is, especially mentally, because he wants to be out there. Even if he says he's good, he's 100 percent, I know he's still going through some things. But he's playing as hard as he can, and that's what we need from him. He's starting to get back healthy, and he had a lot of big buckets today.

Q. On playing until the final whistle…

JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, in the first half I remember a certain play where they might have gotten three, and Coach ripped us at halftime. I remember the first time we played them, I think they had 14 offensive rebounds. They're a good rebounding team, but in the second half I felt like we took a lot of things away. Coach just ripped us; he told us that we've got to start playing harder, we've got to get these 50/50 balls if we want to win, and we did that down the stretch.

Q. On Jalen Hood-Schifino…

JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, so Fino, he's a gamer. He works hard every day. He has the ultimate confidence in his abilities. Obviously he's a freshman, and sometimes he's going to struggle. That's when I come in, Miller comes in, and we get behind him and we tell him to keep going. I remember in the last media time-out, I said, if we run that high angle, get to your spot because you're going to be open. He was kind of frustrated a little bit, he didn't really want to run it, and then down the stretch got to that spot and hit a huge shot, especially after turning the ball over. It just shows how high of like a focus he has, and he's just next-play mentality, and he's just ready to go always.

Q. On Miller Kopp shooting more…

JACKSON-DAVIS: I'm so angry if he doesn't shoot it. Every time he touches it I want the ball up. Every single time.

Q. On next week’s matchup with Michigan State…

JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, first and foremost, just thoughts and prayers out to them. I think I speak for our whole team on that.

I love Coach Izzo, and that place is going to be rocking. They're going to play with a lot of emotion, a lot of heart. We've got to be ready. But sometimes it's bigger than basketball.

Obviously we've just got to go, and it's business, but at the same time, it is what it is, and we're going to play hard and they're going to play hard, and if we get one, we get one, but we've got to go at them.

Q. On what changed in the second half defensively…

KOPP: Pretty much he was just saying I had to step up. He got too many good looks in the first half from transition, from broken plays, and a couple of my mishaps just mentally and not being aware and really locked in. He just got into me and pretty much let me know I had to step up and be more active and aware off the ball and do my work early.

Q. On bouncing back today from a tough shooting night…

KOPP: Well, you know, that night is over. It wasn't fun, but it is what it is, and it's over. I've got an amazing support system around me with teammates, with coaches, with Scott Dolson, just letting me know that they're with me and behind me and have my back no matter what for as long as I'm here and on.

For me, it was just about locking into this game, and my teammates needed me and I needed them, and we got it done.

Q. On what helps him get into rhythm…

KOPP: Well, I think the way they trapped, they were in rotation and early. I saw it even before I shot it, I kind of saw how they were playing Trayce and how they were trapping and rotating, and so I remember one of the first plays I was the feeder for Trayce and then after that when I wasn't, I could tell that they were pre-rotating to the feeder after leaving to go trap, and so I was the second pass, and I knew that one out of the trap, whether it was the one more or the skip that Trayce is so good at finding me at, I knew it was going to be open, so I just pulled it.

After that, it was about kind of, again, just finding my angles and making myself open so that Trayce could find me.

He always says to me, just like be ready, be ready, be ready. Every time. Literally every time-out be ready, be ready.

But he knows I want to do the best thing. So yeah, that's really it.