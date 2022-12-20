Q. CJ, tell us what was going on as far as getting into a rhythm, making some shots, getting going. How did it feel and what did you think was happening for you positively tonight?

CJ GUNN: It felt good. Coach just always tells me and the other guys to just stay ready and be ready to hoop, and I feel like that's what I did today.

Obviously I wanted to get in the game, so when I get the opportunity I'm going to play the best ball I can and do the things Coach asks me to do.

Q. CJ, with that opportunity, how do you approach a game like this? Do you see it as a chance to earn more playing time, or how do you approach that?

CJ GUNN: I'm just playing the game the right way. Last year I was used to playing against tiddlywinks, so now it's a different level. It's a different level of ball. I've just got to adjust to the game, and it comes with practicing hard and meshing with the guys, and that's how I look at it.

Q. Miller, a lot of new players on the floor tonight; can you tell me about just the process of getting everybody acclimated to playing more minutes, more responsibility than they typically have?

MILLER KOPP: Well, I mean, in the season, it's a long season. If you think about it, we've got so many Big Ten games left, too. We're not looking ahead to that, but at the same time, that's a big part of the season is ahead.

Honestly, it's about making guys come together. I always say, when the spider webs unite, you can tie up a line.

At the end of the day, it's just about getting guys to understand that we need everybody, and we're only as strong as our weakest link. Everybody is coming along for sure.

Q. Miller, just how good was it to get back in Assembly Hall after the tough stretch in Vegas and going to Kansas, getting back in front of a home crowd and performing well?

MILLER KOPP: It was good. We love playing at home. We practice here every day pretty much, and this is a home gym for us. We feel most comfortable here.

It's definitely good to be back.

Q. Miller, how have you seen Jalen develop as a point guard so far in his time at IU, and does anything change for you guys right now with Jalen leading the offense and X currently out?

MILLER KOPP: Well, things definitely change with X out, a guy who's one of our leading scorers and one of our leaders, too, on the floor with the ball as well as with his voice.

He's a big loss, but at the same time, 'Fino is definitely making strides. He makes strides every day. The kid is a relentless worker.

At the end of the day, we're super comfortable with where he's at and where he's going.

Q. Miller, I just want to get your thoughts on CJ; a lot of people saw him play really well throughout high school. What have you seen from him as he's developed as a college player?

MILLER KOPP: Well, one of the hardest things to do when you're coming in as a freshman is you want to please, you want to do well. At the same time, you have to learn what the coaches are asking of you and what the guys need from you. His role, just like when I was a freshman, might be different now than it is in two years. But right now, one of his goals, and he'll tell you, is just to get on the floor and get in the rotation. Really every day in practice he plays hard as ever. He talks, he's trying to do the right things. Yes, there are mess-ups, but at the same time, it all comes from a good place, and he's doing things at a thousand miles an hour.

At the end of the day, as a guy who's been here for a while in college, it makes me happy to see a guy like CJ work so hard and continue to do things the right way because eventually it's going to build up, and he'll see the benefits for sure.