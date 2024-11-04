Advertisement

Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Michigan State

Everything you need to get ready for Indiana to take on Michigan State.

Takeaways from Indiana's exhibition win over Marian

Takeaways from Indiana's exhibition win over Marian.

Postgame Q&A: Woodson, Knight, players speak following Indiana-Marian

Mike Woodson, Jakai Newton, Gabe Cupps and Pat Knight spoke with the media on Friday night.

How it Happened: IU men's basketball defeats Marian 106-64 in exhibition

In its second preseason exhibition, Indiana defeated Marian 106-64 at home

Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. Marian (Exhibition)

Following along the discussion as the Hoosiers take on the Knights.

Published Nov 4, 2024
Indiana Men's Basketball Q&A: Head Coach Mike Woodson
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana men's basketball head coach Mike Woodson spoke with the media on Monday morning ahead of Indiana's season opener against SIU Edwardsville on Wednesday.

Below is his full Q&A.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

