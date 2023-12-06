ANN ARBOR, Mich. – CJ Gunn was late to Indiana’s postgame media scrum.

On the side, Gunn was busy embracing family. Sharing hugs and moments of well wishes with the supporters who have followed him every step of the way. Through the highs and lows, they’d undoubtedly be waiting for him after. This game, in its peak, was no different.

No quote he could provide would speak louder than the actions playing out in these moments. For Gunn, this meant something.

"It's amazing," said Gunn once he eventually arrived, recalling his performance. "I've been waiting for this game. This is just proof of all the work I've been putting in, stacking up days leading to the game."

Gunn had a cut near his left eye he’d earned during one of his many fastbreak scraps on the evening. If nothing else, he’ll have a visual reminder of the tenacity and effort he brought to Indiana’s 78-75 victory over Michigan the next few times he looks in the mirror.

“For a minute, I thought my eye was loose,” Gunn joked. “But it’s a little cut, so it’s nothing big.”

At first glance, the stat line attached to his name isn’t the most eye-popping – eight points on just 2-of-6 shooting in 20 minutes of play. But in further digging, you begin to see more of his winning contributions.

Two rebounds, a block and four crucial steals – two of which coming during his final long stint of the back-and-forth affair. From an offensive standpoint, Indiana’s backcourt struggled to get its feet underneath itself for a large portion of the evening. The Hoosiers needed Gunn’s defensive efforts and focus. IU’s win wouldn’t have come without it.

While Gunn’s points have come in spurts this season, on Tuesday, they were an added bonus.

“He was great, he made shots but defensively, he was in-tune,” Mike Woodson said after the game. “He was very engaging on the defensive end.”