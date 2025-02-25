Painter, Rosemond address fan support, pressure in Indiana-Purdue rivalry

Following a thrilling victory over Purdue on Sunday, Indiana basketball returns to action, hosting Penn State.
Matt Painter and Yasir Rosemond discuss fan expectations and pressure amid the heated Indiana-Purdue basketball rivalry.
The Hoosiers won all three in their series in Cary, North Carolina
2026 OL Jonatan Bezverhnii will visit Indiana, aiming to impress coaches at Big Man Camp and earn a scholarship offer.
Indiana’s Indiana-born trio led a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat No. 13 Purdue, 73-58, in a rivalry victory.
