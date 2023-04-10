Now after a year in Eugene, Ware will call Bloomington home and suit up for the Hoosiers this fall.

A consecutive state champion out of North Little Rock High School in Arkansas, Ware was one of 12 players named to the USA Basketball Nike Hoop Summit Team in 2022 . He was a McDonald's All-American and played in both the Iverson Classic and Jordan Brand All-Star game, two of the most prestigious and celebrated games on the high school circuit.

The 7-foot, 210-pound center played 35 games for Oregon throughout his freshman year, making four starts and averaging just over 15 minutes a game. In those games, Ware averaged 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds a contest in his limited role, but scored a season-high 18 points in a November contest vs. UConn, the eventual national champions. Ware eclipsed double figures on seven other occasions throughout the season.

Oregon transfer center Kel'el Ware – a 2022 5-star prospect and the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal – has committed to Indiana. Ware announced his commitment via his social media pages on Monday night.

Ware went on an official visit to Indiana this past Thursday and Friday, and had also planned a visit to Alabama subsequently after. Yet, he cancelled his visit to Tuscaloosa and momentum seemed apparent between Indiana and Ware in the following days. Now, Mike Woodson and co. have landed their man.

It goes without saying that a 7-footer who can stretch the floor and score from anywhere is someone that any coach would love to have. That effect becomes even moreso when you've got an All-American and a six-year veteran to replace on the low blocks. Ware brings the size, potential star power and high ceilings that Indiana is looking for out of their frontcourt options.

He can score from the mid-range and utilize his size to a plus-margin in the post, where he spends the largest chunk of his time on offense. His jumper is a smooth, fluid motion and he is able to score with both hands in the lane. He's an effective roller in the two-man game with ball-handlers, able to work his way to the rim, as well as stop and pop.

Aside from his threat offensively, his length and athleticism makes him viable for blocks too. Ware had an 8.8% block rate last season with the Ducks, turning away shots both at the rim and on the perimeter.

Slotting into an Indiana frontcourt that currently features fellow now-sophomore Malik Reneau and Ball State transfer Payton Sparks, Ware should be afforded plenty of opportunities to grow and show more of the potential he did out of high school.

Ware's commitment takes another step towards filling out a roster that Woodson has said will be stylistically different. The modern game requires big men who can stretch the floor and be athletic enough to stay on the court when an opposing team goes small. Ware checks both of those boxes.