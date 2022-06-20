OL Austin Barrett came away impressed with Indiana following official visit

Illinois offensive line prospect Austin Barrett took an official visit to Indiana over the weekend. The St. Charles East (IL) prospect came away impressed with the Indiana program.

Barrett is currently ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in Illinois and holds offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa State, Syracuse, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Northern Illinois among others.

Barrett had some good feelings of the Indiana program when he wrapped up his visit.

"I think that when I was going to Indiana my expectations was that I was going to learn more about campus and the facilities which I did," Barrett said. "But Coach Allen did a very good job of displaying his philosophy and culture of the program and I was blown away."