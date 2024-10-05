No. 23 Indiana beats Northwestern, becoming first bowl eligible FBS team

Entering the 2024 season, there were a plethora of uncertainties about what Curt Cignetti could do in his first season in Bloomington.

A dormant program that, aside from a few outliers, has a half century long tradition of being one of the worst college football programs in the country.

No. 23 Indiana's 41-24 victory over Northwestern Saturday afternoon in Evanston has Indiana not only as the first team in the expanded Big Ten conference to become bowl eligible, but they became the first team in the country to eclipse six wins this season.

Cignetti, who rebuilt James Madison over a five-year span, has completely changed the narrative about Indiana football in year one.

With the win, he becomes the second IU head coach in program history to get his team bowl eligible in his first season with the program.

"I'm really proud of the team up to this point," Cignetti said postgame. "We can certainly improve a lot more as we are only halfway through the season."