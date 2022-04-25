Nike EYBL Session II: IU targets notes and takeaways

This past Saturday, Nike EYBL circuit made a stop in the Indianapolis area which saw multiple high-profile games with teams from all over the country. This was session two of the EYBL circuit and also the second live period taking place in Indianapolis this AAU season.

TheHoosier.com was there in-person all day and was able to get eyes on some of the nation's top high school prospects which included multiple Indiana targets, some with offers and some with interest.

Below are some notes and takeaways from what we saw from these IU prospects.