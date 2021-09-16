NFL Draft: Top 10 CB prospects

Mike Farrell's look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 continues today with the cornerbacks.

1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Despite some early struggles, Stingley, Jr. is still clearly No. 1 on the board and a top 10 pick.

*****

2. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Gardner may not have the length of some others but he has great instincts.

*****

3. Kaiir Elam, Florida

Elam is second only to Stingley Jr. as an athlete and coming along with anticipation.

*****

4. Andrew Booth, Clemson

Booth has played very well this season and is finally rounding into potential first-round form.

*****

5. Derion Kendrick, Georgia

New team, same issues as far as consistent focus but Kendrick's size and athleticism can’t be ignored.

*****

6. Mykael Wright, Oregon

Wright is rising on this board in a huge way with that size and ability to cover man-to-man.

*****

7. Trent McDuffie, Washington

McDuffie's team stinks but he’s not the reason as he continues to play solidly.

*****

8. Josh Jobe, Alabama

Jobe is a tough one. He’s good enough to rise on this list but also sometimes erratic enough to be passed over on his own team.

*****

9. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Hodges-Tomlinson is not big but it doesn’t matter, he’s simply a baller.

*****

10. Taiwan Mullen, Indiana