BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On Friday, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media via Zoom ahead of his team's first exhibition game of the season against the University of Indianapolis on Sunday. A topic of discussion for the third year head coach, his point guard rotation that features a sixth-year senior -- who has appeared in 129 games throughout his career -- and a freshman.

Xavier Johnson is back for his sixth season of college basketball this year after missing most of last season due to injury. Johnson played in just 11 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Johnson's absence left a large, noticeable void in the team. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino stepped up and shined for Indiana, filling in the gaping hole left by Johnson. This season, expectations are at an all-time high for the Woodbridge, Virginia native. "His game will take care of itself based on the fact that he's got experience at the college level now and he knows what I'm about," Woodson said. "He's got the speed as a point guard, he can defend and he can score the ball. There's nothing X can't do." Trey Galloway, Johnson's co-captain, is the only other returning Hoosier that started double-digit games a season ago. Johnson, a former Pitt transfer, is not only expected to be one of the best players on the court for Woodson and the Hoosiers, but he's expected to be the vocal leader off the court as well. "You know X, everything is in place for X. I just need him to lead more, that's all he needs to think about doing," Woodson said. "I just need him to lead more and make sure guys are getting better around him and he's holding people accountable. That's what captains are supposed to do."

One of the players Indiana is hoping can grow the most under the leadership of Johnson is his backup, freshman Gabe Cupps. While it's highly unlikely that Cupps has as immediate of an impact as Hood-Schifino did last season, his importance to the team can't be overstated. As a freshman, Cupps is expected to lead Indiana's second unit. While most of his playing time is likely to come alongside Johnson or Galloway -- both experienced ball handlers -- Cupps is likely to play a sizable role for the Hoosiers this season. Cupps is a player that averaged 15.4 points and 6.2 assists per game as a senior at Centerville High School, while shooting 40% from 3-point range. Standing at 6-foot-1 and about 160 pounds, Cupps isn't going to blow anyone away with his athleticism. However, there's not going to be too many freshman in the Big Ten that play as hard as Cupps does night in and night out. "He seems to do everything that we've asked him to do. I can't help but think in time he's going to continue to get better and grow once he figures out the college game," Woodson said. "He's done a lot of good things on the floor for us in terms of winning, winning basketball plays. That's what I like to call it because he does a lot of good things to help you win games." If Cupps can pair knocking down shots from behind the 3-point line with his gritty, hard working mentality, he could be a big contributor for the Hoosiers this season behind Johnson, even if it doesn't necessarily look like it in the box score every night.