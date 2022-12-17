Indiana guard and primary ball-handler Xavier Johnson went down with a nasty injury in the first half of Saturday's game against Kansas.

Johnson went for a loose ball and was rolled up on, injuring what looked to be his right foot or ankle. The Virginia native tried to walk the injury off but fell to the ground in immense pain. He was carried off the court by Tamar Bates and Michael Shipp.

After sitting on the bench momentarily, Johnson was then carried from the bench to the locker room by teammates Shipp and Nathan Childress.

When Johnson returned to the bench he was sporting a white T-shirt, a walking boot and crutches, not applying any weight to that right foot.