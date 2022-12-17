Mike Woodson updates Xavier Johnson's health situation
Indiana guard and primary ball-handler Xavier Johnson went down with a nasty injury in the first half of Saturday's game against Kansas.
Johnson went for a loose ball and was rolled up on, injuring what looked to be his right foot or ankle. The Virginia native tried to walk the injury off but fell to the ground in immense pain. He was carried off the court by Tamar Bates and Michael Shipp.
After sitting on the bench momentarily, Johnson was then carried from the bench to the locker room by teammates Shipp and Nathan Childress.
When Johnson returned to the bench he was sporting a white T-shirt, a walking boot and crutches, not applying any weight to that right foot.
"We don't know yet," Woodson explained. "It didn't look good, he couldn't play the second half. We got to go back and get him evaluated and see where we are."
Needless to say, it would be a massive hit to this Indiana team as a whole if Johnson were to miss significant time. However, it couldn't come at a much better time given the Hoosiers have two cupcake games with Elon and Kennesaw State before Big Ten play ramps up again on Jan. 5 in Iowa City, Iowa. That's 18 days from Saturday, Dec. 17 for Johnson to try to recover.
Schifino filled in for Johnson after he left the game and was able to get very little going offensively to help Indiana. At multiple times it appeared Schifino was pressing, wanting to do too much on his own and not share the wealth.
The freshman guard will take the next couple of days to prepare to be Indiana's primary ball handler for the Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 contests in Bloomington.
