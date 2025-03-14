Indiana’s Oumar Ballo calls out ‘fake fans’ after Big Ten Tournament loss

Indiana's season may be hanging in the balance after a 72-59 loss to Oregon in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, but big man Oumar Ballo had more on his mind than just basketball after the game.

In an emotional postgame interview, Ballo opened up about the immense pressure and negativity he and his teammates have faced from a vocal segment of Indiana's fan base throughout the season.

"All we're trying to do is win for this fan base," Ballo said. "But you lose a game, and the next thing you know, your DMs are crazy. Death wishes, death threats ... nobody wants to live like that. It's not helping anybody."

The Hoosiers entered the conference tournament on shaky ground, both in terms of their NCAA Tournament hopes and the state of the program. Head coach Mike Woodson has already announced he will step down at the end of the season. Despite a roster bolstered by major NIL investments, including Ballo, Indiana has struggled to meet expectations.

For Ballo, the loss to Oregon may have marked the end of his college career. If so, it wasn’t the ending he envisioned.

"Man, if this is my final game of college basketball, it's sad, you know? It's sad," Ballo said. "This is not the way I expected to go."

Still, he made sure to acknowledge the fans who stood by the team through the ups and downs.

"I'm also grateful for the 'true' IU fans that really support us throughout the whole journey," Ballo said. "Because we had a lot of ups and downs. Those people? They deserve more, and I wish we could do more for them. They had our backs at some really bad moments. I hope this is not the last one. I hope we get another chance."