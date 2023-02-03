Metro Classic in N.J.: Cassidy's takeaways after day one
UNION, N.J. – The 2023 Metro Classic tipped off on Thursday afternoon, and day one featured five star-studded games. Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy was on hand at the event and shares his takeaways from the day that was in New Jersey.
*****
MORE: Superlatives for top 2023 prospects
2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team
2025 Rankings: Top 80
Transfer Portal: Latest news
*****
Edgecombe shows off his full range of skills, talks recruitment
There wasn’t much Long Island Lutheran junior VJ Edgecombe didn’t do on Thursday. The 6-foot-6 wing opened the game with a corner 3-pointer, showed off some impressive court vision and finished through contact in the lane on his way to a 31-point performance.
Edgecombe shot a staggering 12-for-15 from the field as he contributed on the glass and scored from nearly every spot on the floor. Big games have become the norm for the athletic junior lately, and he’s a lock to see his stock rise significantly when the 2024 rankings update next month.
While Edgecombe’s skill is developing at a rapid rate his recruitment remains in its early stages. The Long Island Lutheran star has yet to take a single campus visit and said he’ll consider taking trips to every school that’s recruiting him. Asked to name which programs are trying hardest to get him on campus, however, and he produced a short list of Mississippi State, Penn State, Clemson, Seton Hall, Ohio State and Michigan.
*****
Texas visit in play for Asa Newell
Asked which teams are most involved in his recruitment, five-star wing Asa Newell names Georgia, Florida and Indiana.
He then tosses in a wild card.
“I know for sure I want to go visit Texas and go see that,” Newell said. “But that’s the only one. I’m not going to worry about visits until after the season.”
Despite the Longhorns not having a long-term coach in place, UT seems to be hanging around the periphery of the Montverde Academy star’s recruitment. Texas certainly isn't the frontrunner, but interim head coach Rodney Perry’s pitch seems to be enough to keep the program on the mind of the in-demand wing.
“(Texas assistant) coach Brandon (Chappell) tells me they still want me 100%, and it’s not really going to matter if it’s that staff or a new staff, because Texas is going to want me regardless,” Newell said.
*****
Liam McNeeley's stock on the rise
Four-star forward Liam McNeeley has spent his senior year making a convincing case to add a star and move up the rankings. It was more of the same Thursday at the Metro Classic. But while the Montverde Academy Star’s 29 points got most of the pub, his defensive effort was every bit as impressive.
The uncommitted McNeeley has rounded into a true two-way player as a junior. On Thursday he blocked a pair of shots, grabbed six rebounds and tipped countless passes while causing havoc for La Lumiere from whistle to whistle.
McNeeley, who seems high on Texas, Indiana, Michigan and Oklahoma, is a solid bet to see his ranking improve when the Rivals150 refreshes next month.