BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana sophomore forward Malik Reneau earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors on Tuesday afternoon, per the Big Ten conference.

Reneau was named an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player by both the media and the coaches.

Averaging a career-high 15.7 points per game this season, Reneau ranked 14th in the conference in scoring. The Montverde (Fla.) product added 5.9 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists per game this season.

The sophomore shot 57% (191335) from the field and 32.6% (14-43) from behind the 3-point arc this season.

Reneau scored in double-figures in all but six games for the Hoosiers this season. Seven times this season, Reneau posted 20-plus points. He eclipsed the 30 point threshold once, pouring in 34 points in Indiana's final non-conference game of the season against Kennesaw State.