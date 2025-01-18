Leal, Hoosiers 'fought their asses off' in 77-76 OT win at Ohio State

After back-to-back 25 point losses to Iowa and Illinois, there were serious doubts about Indiana's fight, effort and motor, but those questions were answered inside the Schottenstein Center against Ohio State.

The Hoosiers pulled out a gutsy, hard-fought win over the Buckeyes, needing overtime to get the 77-76 victory, but showing fight the entire way.

"They fought their asses off to win this basketball game" Mike Woodson said, and that was certainly true, as IU needed to battle for 45 minutes to finish as the victor.

This fight was seen throughout the game, as hustle plays and defensive stops were aplenty in route to defeating Ohio State, a complete 180 compared to what was seen against Iowa and Illinois.

On the defensive end, Indiana registered four steals and six blocks, while on offense it scored 17 second chance points, many of which were scored after tough rebounds.

The Hoosiers also scored 15 points off turnovers, making sure that their hard-fought possessions on defense were turning into valuable points, as a single point ended up being the difference between a win and a loss.

This was, of course, because this one needed five extra minutes to decide the outcome, though Indiana played tough basketball in the second half just to get it into OT.

Ohio State was up by as many as seven in the ballgame and was ahead by six at halftime, though Indiana battled back with tremendous defense in the second half and in overtime.

"We got down early in the overtime and we just kept fighting and making defensive stops" Woodson said. He also mentioned that "It was a total team effort and we needed it after the two games we just had."

Woodson and his team knew that it was going to take a ton of effort to win this one, and it did, though the Hoosiers brought the toughness, resulting in a quadrant one win.