PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kurtis Rourke has 'separated himself' amidst IU's ongoing QB competition

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana football is entering week three of fall camp, and the Hoosiers' quarterback competition is still ongoing.

IU head coach Curt Cignetti has not and will not name an official starter entering the 2024 season, however, Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke is the presumed favorite to win the starting role.

"(Rourke) had a tremendous spring and a great summer," Cignetti said a few weeks back at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. "He's a great football player. I've been very impressed with what he's done... I sleep better at night knowing I've got a guy like that."

On Monday, following the Hoosiers' weekend intrasquad scrimmage, Cignetti once again sang the signal caller's praises.

"I thought Rourke had a good day," Cignetti said. "Really sort of separated himself pretty significantly in that scrimmage."

After spending the first five seasons of his college career playing at Ohio, Rourke boasts plenty of college football experience.

In the final three seasons the Oakville, Ontario native spent with the Bobcats, Rourke collected three consecutive 1,800 yard passing season. Meanwhile, no Hoosier quarterback has done that in a single season since 2019.

"(There's) always room for imporvement for anybody on this football team," Cignetti stated. "But (Rourke's) consistent and knows how to play quarterback."

"A lot goes into that position," Cignetti continued. "He's an extension of a coach and he's got to make good decisions, choices and decisions that are going to lead to giving you the best chance of success as a football team."

Advertisement
Indiana University's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Indiana University's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The 6-foot-5 quarterback passed for 2,207 yards and 11 passing touchdowns last season, while competing 63.5% of his passes.

All five of the interceptions that Rourke threw in 2023 came in two seperate contests against Florida Atlantic and Northern Illinois.

"Rourke stacks days," Cignetti said. "He had an off day or two last week, or maybe he wasn't real good in seven on seven. (He) came back and had a really good two-minute drill. Something like that. But for the most part, he's been playing good football."

It's Rourke's experience and consistency that has thrust Rourke into the pole position to be Indiana's starting quarterback in 2024.

"Sometimes it might not be making a spectacular play," Cignetti said. "It might be getting back to a normal down and distance situation. But, it also highly involves processing information, finding the open guy and getting them involved. So, nothing's really changed in terms of how I feel (about the quarterbacks) coming out of the spring."

Indiana is now less than three weeks away from opening up the 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 against Florida International.

Following Cignetti's comments on Monday, it appears the Hoosiers have a clear direction at the quarterback position entering the year.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2t1cnRpcy1yb3Vya2UtaGFzLXNlcGFyYXRlZC1oaW1zZWxmLWFt aWRzdC1pdS1zLW9uZ29pbmctcWItY29tcGV0aXRpb24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmluZGlhbmEu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZrdXJ0aXMtcm91cmtlLWhhcy1zZXBhcmF0 ZWQtaGltc2VsZi1hbWlkc3QtaXUtcy1vbmdvaW5nLXFiLWNvbXBldGl0aW9u JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK