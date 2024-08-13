Indiana football is entering week three of fall camp, and the Hoosiers' quarterback competition is still ongoing.

IU head coach Curt Cignetti has not and will not name an official starter entering the 2024 season, however, Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke is the presumed favorite to win the starting role.

"(Rourke) had a tremendous spring and a great summer," Cignetti said a few weeks back at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. "He's a great football player. I've been very impressed with what he's done... I sleep better at night knowing I've got a guy like that."

On Monday, following the Hoosiers' weekend intrasquad scrimmage, Cignetti once again sang the signal caller's praises.

"I thought Rourke had a good day," Cignetti said. "Really sort of separated himself pretty significantly in that scrimmage."

After spending the first five seasons of his college career playing at Ohio, Rourke boasts plenty of college football experience.

In the final three seasons the Oakville, Ontario native spent with the Bobcats, Rourke collected three consecutive 1,800 yard passing season. Meanwhile, no Hoosier quarterback has done that in a single season since 2019.

"(There's) always room for imporvement for anybody on this football team," Cignetti stated. "But (Rourke's) consistent and knows how to play quarterback."

"A lot goes into that position," Cignetti continued. "He's an extension of a coach and he's got to make good decisions, choices and decisions that are going to lead to giving you the best chance of success as a football team."