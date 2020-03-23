News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 10:08:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jordan Hulls joins Indiana Sports Beat

Jim Coyle • TheHoosier
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

MONDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Is a Hull of a time with former #iubb player Jordan Hulls just off the plane from Germany. Nick Baumgart from Indiana Rivals updates hoops recruiting. Lots more

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}