Indiana defensive tackle commit JeJuan Sparks decided to cut weight and suffered a meniscus tear all before he was offered by Indiana. Now, committed to the Hoosiers, he's ready to hit the field in the next couple weeks after his efforts to better prepare himself for his senior season.

Indiana has gone out on a limb for Florida defensive tackle JeJuan Sparks, and, so far, he has rewarded the staff for its trust.

When the Hoosiers began talking to Sparks, several college coaches were telling him that he was overweight and wouldn't effective at the next level. He talked to schools like Georgia, Arizona State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Mississippi, but none of them offered. He only has eight offers from programs like Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Colorado State and Indiana.

But because of his weight, a knee injury suffered near the end of his junior season and a lack of film on his record, Sparks is a high-risk option for most programs.