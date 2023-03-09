Jalen Hood-Schifino Named Kyle Macy Finalist, Given to top Freshman in NCAA
Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award -- the award given to the top freshman in the country.
He averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game and shot 36.3 percent from three for the Hoosiers in the regular season.
He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was the first Indiana freshman to win the award since Noah Vonleh in the 2013-14 season.
By the media, Hood-Schifino was also selected to Second-Team All-Big Ten.
Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week four times this season as well as Big Ten Player of the Week once.
In 20 games after the season-ending injury to Xavier Johnson, Hood-Schifino averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shot 44.2 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three.
He had 35 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Indiana's win at No. 5 Purdue. He became the first freshman in the last 25 seasons to score at least 35 points in a road victory over an Associated Press top-5.
Below is the full release.
BOSTON, Mass -- The finalists for the 2022-23 Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year award were announced on Thursday.
The Kyle Macy Award, which is presented annually to the top freshman in Division I college basketball, is named for a guard who starred as a freshman for Purdue.The 1975 Indiana "Mr. Basketball" played his freshman season at Purdue University, averaging 13.8 points per game while leading the Boilermakers in free throws (85.9 percent for the season).
He started in 25 of 27 games, helping them to a 16-11 season record.After playing his freshman year at Purdue, Macy transferred to the University of Kentucky in 1976. He started every game for the Wildcats in 1977.
A three-time All-America and three-time All-SEC player, Macy was a member of Kentucky's 1978 National Championship team. In his senior year of 1979-80, he became the first Kentucky player ever to be named consensus Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.
The recipient of the 2023 award will be announced in March, in Houston site of the men's NCAA Basketball Championship.
2022-23 KYLE MACY AWARD FINALISTS
Anthony Black (Arkansas)
Adem Bona (UCLA)
Donovan Clingan (UConn)
Noah Clowney (Alabama)
Gradey Dick (Kansas)
Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
Keyonte George (Baylor)
Taylor Hendricks (UCF)
Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)
Jett Howard (Michigan)
Alex Karaban (UConn)
Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State)
Fletcher Loyer (Purdue)
Aidan Mahaney (St. Mary's)
Brandon Miller (Alabama)
Judah Mintz (Syracuse)
Shy Odom (Howard)
Andrew Rohde (St. Thomas-Minnesota)
Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)
Braeden Smith (Colgate)
Cade Tyson (Belmont)
Jarace Walker (Houston)
Cason Wallace (Kentucky)
Tre White (USC)
Cam Whitmore (Villanova)
----
