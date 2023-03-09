Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award -- the award given to the top freshman in the country.

He averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game and shot 36.3 percent from three for the Hoosiers in the regular season.

He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was the first Indiana freshman to win the award since Noah Vonleh in the 2013-14 season.

By the media, Hood-Schifino was also selected to Second-Team All-Big Ten.

Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week four times this season as well as Big Ten Player of the Week once.

In 20 games after the season-ending injury to Xavier Johnson, Hood-Schifino averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shot 44.2 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three.

He had 35 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Indiana's win at No. 5 Purdue. He became the first freshman in the last 25 seasons to score at least 35 points in a road victory over an Associated Press top-5.

Below is the full release.