Hood-Schifino is currently averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists for Indiana this season.

The talented freshman guard was outstanding last week averaging 25.5 points in Indiana two road games last week which included his 35 points in the Hoosiers' win at Purdue.

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named the Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Hood-Schifino is the first player to sweep the award since Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) on Nov. 25, 2019.

The award marks the first career Player of the Week nod, while the Pittsburgh native has earned Freshman of the Week four times this season. Since the inception of the Freshman of the Week award ahead of the 2010-11 season, only Cody Zeller (7 times), Noah Vonleh (7), and Trayce Jackson-Davis (5) registered more honors at Indiana.

Across the entire Big Ten Conference only Jared Sullinger (12 times, Ohio State), Bryce McGowens (8, Nebraska), Trey Burke (7, Michigan), Kofi Cockburn (7, Illinois), Hunter Dickinson (7), D’Angelo Russell (6, Ohio State), and Max Christie (5, Michigan State) have claimed the award more.

Hood-Schifino averaged 25.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in Indiana’s two road games last week.

He became the first freshman in the last 25 seasons to score at least 35 points in a road victory over an Associated Press top-5 team when he tallied a career-best 35 points, seven rebounds, and two assists at No. 5/5 Purdue on Feb. 25. The Hoosiers won the game, 79-71.

His 35 points also marked the second-most points scored by a Hoosier freshman on record. Jay Edwards holds the top spot after ripping off 36 points at Minnesota on March 10, 1988. The scoring output also marked the third most by a major conference freshman this season, trailing only 41-point and 36-point games from Alabama freshman Brandon Miller.

JHS is the first Hoosier to record multiple 30-point games in his debut season since Eric Gordon accomplished the feat three times during the 2007-08 season.

The No. 15/13 Indiana Hoosiers will close out the regular season with homes games against Iowa (Feb. 28) and Michigan (March 5).





2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14

P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH

F: Jett Howard, MICH





Nov. 21

P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr., ILL

F: Braden Smith, PUR





Nov. 28

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR





Dec. 5

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

P: Kris Murray, Sr., IOWA

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR





Dec. 12

P: Zach Edey, Jr., PUR

F: Dug McDaniel, MICH





Dec. 19

P: Filip Rebraca, IOWA

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU





Dec. 27

P: Jalen Pickett, PSU

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU





Jan. 3

P: Hunter Dickinson, MICH

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OHU





Jan. 9

P: Zach Edey, PUR

F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND





Jan. 17

P: Cam Spencer, RUT

F: Fletcher Loyer, PUR





Jan. 23

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

F: Brice Sensabaugh, OSU





Jan. 23

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

P: Zach Edey, PUR

F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND





Feb. 6

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

P: Zach Edey, PUR

F: Jayden Epps, ILL





Feb. 13

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, IND

P: Boo Buie, NW

F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND





Feb. 20

P: Jalen Pickett, PSU

F: No nominations





Feb. 27

P: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND

F: Jalen Hood-Schifino, IND