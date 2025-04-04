IU DL Tyrique Tucker Talks About 'Craft Season'

Indiana's Tyrique Tucker (95) celebrates in front of the student section after the Indiana versus Washington football game at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

If you knew anything about Indiana last season, you knew their ability to swarm the ball. Because of last season’s success, fans have an even higher expectation for this defensive line. And so far, they do not look to disappoint. The defensive line has appeared as sound as ever with some absolute studs in this year’s lineup. It’s still early to say but the defensive line’s chemistry is becoming more apparent. With some areas that still need some improvement, defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker likes where the team is at so far. “We can get better. But you know, every day is pretty good. I think we're in a pretty good spot, especially considering last spring ball to this spring ball, it's like night and day. So, I feel like we in a good spot. I feel like the guys come in and they merge well with our system, and they know what to do, and they get better every day. Hosea [Wheeler] and Rat [Dominique Ratcliff], they get better every day. Mario [Landino], we got [J’mari] Monette, they all getting better. We all working for it. I feel like we in a good spot,” Tucker says on how he feels about the defensive line during his interview with the media on Thursday. Tucker knows that there is still much to improve, so he spends extra time in order to be the best that he can. He works with his All-American teammate, Mikail Kamara. They call it “craft season” where they improve and refine their craft.

“Just have to keep grinding day-in and day-out. Me and Mikail go out there and craft during the offseason. We call is ‘craft season’. We go out there and we work. You feel like if you just keep putting the work in, you have to trust the process, too. I feel like everything comes with the process. We just have to keep getting reps and reps. Our guys, the [offensive] line, gets us better and we get them better. It is like a battle every day and that is the competition out there in spring ball. I feel like we are in a good spot,” Tucker states about how he tries to better his skills. Tucker and Kamara have shown that they can dominate on the gridiron so it’s only right to trust their process. In Thursday’s media interview, Tucker gave us a little insight on how “craft season” works, “That’s basically like modernized two a day. We work out, then we go out there, we work out again. We perfect our craft. We bring some of the guys out there. We may have a group of us, or it might just be us [him and Mikail], but we all want to get better during that time, kind of maximize the offseason. And I feel like that translates to the field. And when we go to the season, it’s kind of like the reps have been instilled in us. And I kind of buy into that, and I feel that gets me better every year.” It's great to see that the players are going above and beyond to brush up on their skills. After seeing how CJ West, James Carpenter, Mikail, and Tucker moved from the group of five level and then proceeded to shred opposing offenses in the 2024 season, I find it hard not to trust their process. They are refining their skills and building better chemistry with each other. Just as they are trying to get better, so are the other d-linemen including the transfers.

