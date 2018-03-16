No. 14 Indiana scored early and often in its 18-0 win over Northern Illinois Friday night at Bart Kaufman Field. The Hoosiers moved to 13-4 on the season with the win, while the Huskies dropped to 4-12 with the loss.

Here's what stood out in Indiana's victory:

Jonathan Stiever provides a sharp showing on the mound: The junior right-hander dazzled in front of 10 Major League Baseball scouts with six strikeouts and just two hits and zero earned runs allowed in six innings. He threw strikes on 48 of his 62 pitches, too, against the 20 batters he faced. Stiever's performance dropped his ERA from 4.81 entering the contest to 3.86 and moved his record to 2-1.

Offense gets on a roll early (again): Indiana went through its entire batting order in the bottom of the first, piling on six runs in that frame. The productivity at the plate helped build a nice cushion for Stiever quickly, but the Hoosiers weren't done, adding two runs in the third, three runs in the fifth and a whopping seven runs in the eighth. Junior Logan Kaletha hit a leadoff home run off the second pitch he saw from Northern Illinois right-handed starter Donovin Sims which set the tone early.

For perspective, Indiana's 18 runs marked the first time it had 15 or more in a single game since driving in 27 against Butler on March 23, 2016. It was also the first time IU had 15 or more hits in a game since notching 16 against Xavier on May 7, 2017.

Freshman infielder Justin Walker goes yard for the first time in his IU career: His grand slam in the bottom of the 8th marked his first home run of his Hoosier career and pushed Indiana's lead to 18-0, part of an inning which the Hoosiers piled on seven runs. It marked his second straight game with a hit after going hitless in each of his first six appearances this season. It was a big moment for a four-year letterwinner at Lafayette (Ind.) Jefferson High who hit .345 for his high school career prior to arriving at IU.

Matt Gorski extends hit streak to 10 games: The sophomore outfielder hit a 2-RBI single to left field in the bottom of the first to give Indiana a 3-0 lead. His batting average climbed to .379 (22 of 58) after going 1 for 2 against Northern Illinois Friday night. What's been impressive about Gorski's streak is the fact that he's done it in multiple different spots throughout IU's batting order. He was the Hoosiers' No. 5 hitter in Games 2 and 3 against Pacific and again in the home opener against Cincinnati, then slid over to No. 6 for Game 1 against Northern Illinois. He's also taken at bats at the No. 7 spot.